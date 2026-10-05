Relive the great sounds of Pink Floyd's "golden era" of music from the '70s!

Roger Waters is coming to Utica, and you could see him and his Legacy performance for free.

Photo Provided by Live Nation Photo Provided by Live Nation

What is the Roger Waters Sweepstakes Prize?

Enter to win a pack of tickets to see Roger Waters Presents Legacy, A Pink Floyd Show, with the band led by his son, Harry Waters, on Thursday, April 29, 2026, at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY.

We're selecting FIVE winners, and each one will receive a pair of tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime show!

How Can You Enter the Roger Waters Sweepstakes?

Stream your favorite station on our app for your chance to win a trip to see Miley in L.A.! Follow the simple steps below to earn, redeem, and boost your sweepstakes entries before 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Step 1: Download Our App and Stream to Earn Entries

Want to stream your way to the show? You've got to download our station app. It's the only way you can stream to earn contest entries.

Get our free mobile app

This new feature is not available for desktop, laptop, Alexa, or Google, so make sure you download our app now.

Get our free mobile app

Got the app? Tap THIS LINK or open the app and select "Listen and Earn" from the left navigation menu.

TSM TSM

Earn 1 entry for every 15 minutes you stream your favorite station. Check your progress anytime on the "Listen and Earn" page in our app.

TSM TSM

Step 2: Redeem Your Streaming Entries

Use the sweepstakes widget below to claim up to 20 streaming entries per day from Monday, October 9, through Friday, October 9, at 11:59 p.m. Important: You must manually redeem your earned entries in the contest widget below to be entered to win.

Step 3: Earn Bonus Entries

Complete the quick actions below (like, share, and follow) for extra entries before the contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 9.

*This contest is open to residents of New York who are at least 18 years old. Five (5) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, October 12, 2026. Prize is provided by LiveNation.*