Bill Murray's sports fandom is almost as well-known as his iconic movie roles.

The 72-year-old comedic legend was spotted in Albany over the weekend for Friday's first-round NCAA Tournament game between Uconn and Iona. Luke Murray, Bill Murray's son, serves as an assistant coach for the UConn Huskies.

Murray enthusiastically cheered from his seat at the MVP Arena as UConn coasted to a 87-63 victory. UConn won again on Sunday, March 19th, against Saint Mary's, advancing to the Sweet 16. Murray attended that game as well.

On Thursday, before the first game, Murray was seen dining at the American Brasserie restaurant, located inside Hampton Inn & Suites Albany. According to reports, he was cordial with fans, posed for pictures, and offered to bet $61 that Connecticut would defeat Iona.

MURRAY'S FANDOM

It's not uncommon to see Murray attending sports games, although he's probably most closely associated with Illinois-based franchises. He's been known to support both the Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls, but Murray eats, sleeps and breathes the Chicago Cubs of Major League Baseball.

In the past, Murray has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch and served as guest commentator at Wrigley Field. He was also in attendance in 2016 when the Cubs beat Cleveland for their first World Series championship in over 100 years. Footage of him tearfully celebrating received considerable airplay in the weeks thereafter.

The UConn Huskies will make their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2014 when they take on Arkansas in the regional semifinals on Thursday, March 23rd.

