Indie film legend Jim Jarmusch made an awesome vampire movie a few years ago, Only Lovers Left Alive , and now he’s trying his hand at the zombie genre. He’s got Bill Murray and Adam Driver as a pair of droll buddy cops headlining an all-star cast of heroes and ghouls. The trailer is above and spoiler alert it looks like the clear frontrunner for the 2019 Academy Award for Best Picture.

Sometimes you don’t know you need something in your life until it appears before you. Clearly, I needed a zombie comedy (a “zombedy”) from Jim Jarmusch, featuring Murray and Driver trading extremely dry rejoiners while Chloë Sevigny looks nervous and Steve Buscemi gets attacked by a member of the Walking Dead. Plus: An Iggy Pop zombie! Truly, a cornucopia of delights.

The plot synopsis is a tad on the thin side:

The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits. Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch.

The Dead Don’t Die opens in theaters on June 14. This is seriously one of my most anticipated movies of the summer now.