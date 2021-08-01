A few hours after the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer arrived online — complete with teases of appearances by original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts — Hasbro shared the first photos of their upcoming Plasma Series action figures from the movie. The figures continue a line that started with toys of the original Ghostbusters cast in their costumes from the first movie, and show the new characters from Afterlife like Mckenna Grace’s Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor suited up in miniature versions of the old khaki ghostbusting jumpsuits. They also shows the three surviving original Ghostbusters back in costume for the first time (at least in toy form).

You can see all the photos at Hasbro’s Instagram account, or sample a few of them below. They show Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson looking a little older (and in the case of Murray, a lot grayer) but still in fine ghostbusting form. According to the Instagram posts, “each figure comes with a Build-A-Ghost piece, so fans can create a Sentinel Terror Dog.” (Presumably that weird looking creature featured in the big group shot below.) Take a look:

It’s nice that the teenagers’ costumes are at least cuffed at the bottom of the legs. How else could they fit in these adult-sized jumpsuits? (Maybe they’re all wearing suits that originally belonged to Rick Moranis’ character?) The likenesses are pretty impressive, but we have to ask: Where is Paul Rudd?!? We need a Paul Rudd Ghostbuster figure.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11, 2021. As for these Afterlife action figures, they’re expected in stores in the fall.