Going Dancing, Colgate Earns Third Straight NCAA Tournament Bid

The Colgate University Men’s basketball team is going dancing again.

Colgate (23-11, 16-2 Patriot) beat Navy on Wednesday night, 74-58 in the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament before sellout crowd at Cotterell Court.

Colgate led at halftime, 40-22 and survived a second half comeback by Navy.

“I tell these guys, nothing worthwhile in life ever comes easy. It's kind of fitting that we gave up a little bit of the lead and Navy fought tooth and nail to get back in the game and these guys got back together and made the plays — I thought on defense more than anything to secure the win. I'm super proud and excited for the next step,” said Coach Matt Langel.

The Raiders earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the win.

Colgate has now won 14 games in a row, the second longest winning streak in the nation.

The win was the second straight Patriot League championship for the Raiders and the third in the past four seasons.

Jack Ferguson scored 17 points for the Raiders and was named the tournament MVP.

Nelly Cummings had 15 points and Tucker Richardson chipped in with 12 points.

Both Cummings and Richardson were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Raiders will be making their third straight NCAA Tournament.

Colgate lost to Tennessee in the first-round of the 2019 tournament, 77-70 and fell to Arkansas, 85-68 in the first- round of the 2021 tournament.

Colgate will await the NCAA Championship Tournament Selection Show Sunday evening to find out its first-round opponent and site in the tournament.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will take place on Sunday at 6:00 on CBS.

