Bethel Woods Season Pass Announced For 2020

Here's a chance to check out every Pavillion show for 2020 at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts (even the sold-out ones) with their annual Season Pass. Not only do you get access to the show but it comes with a free lawn chair rental. And if you can't make it to the show, you can share it with family and friends.

These are offered on a first come first serve basis and are currently available at a discounted rate through December 31st.

Big concerts already announced for the summer of 2020 include a Black Crowes reunion show on July 15th along with Journey performing with The Pretenders in September. Tell us what shows you think Bethel Woods should book for the summer of 2020 in the comments section.

The Bethel Woods Season Pass is not valid for private events, festivals, third party rentals, and The Museum.