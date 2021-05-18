It's the end of an era. A beloved family restaurant is closing after nearly 80 years in business.

Grimaldi's is saying arrivederci.

What began in 1943 as a small restaurant on Bleecker Street in Utica, grew to three generations of Grimaldi's expanding the family business across Central New York over seven decades.

Credit - Grimaldi's Restaurant via Facebook

The original Italian restaurant in Utica closed back in 2012. The last Grimaldi's Luna Park restaurant in Syracuse will close in June. The family made the sad announcement on Facebook.

Our customers and friends and family have been our focus and in turn have shown us how much they love us at Grimaldi's. We take pride in knowing that all of our dedication and hard work has been noticed and appreciated. My grandparents started out with Grimaldi's Restaurant in 1943 and have created excellence in food and service. I take with me such great memories of them. My father who grew the business and it's great name to many establishments and accomplishments has guided me through out my time here at Grimaldi's.

The restaurant will stay. The name will not. The building has already been sold to a successful local restaurateur. "They are very excited to take on a new location and create their own version of a unique restaurant that you will surely love," the Grimaldi family shared.

Some of the famous Italian staples will stay too along with the employees. "The owners will be transitioning slowly while keeping many of the same menu items you have come to love at Grimaldi's. The new owners have also retained all of our staff."

Before the Grimaldi family says goodbye, they will look back over their 78 years feeding Central New York. "We will be bringing back many of the old menu items and a few surprises in the month of June. Please come in and use your gift certificates. The new owners will also be honoring the full value of each gift certificate sold thus far."

Grimaldi's is located at 6430 Yorktown Circle East in Syracuse.

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.