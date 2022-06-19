Mass Vax Sites in New York State to Shut Down This Month

If you need a Covid shot or booster, act quickly. New York State's mass vaccination sites will be shutting down operations throughout the state in June.

There are a total of eight state run mass vaccination sites, two of them are located in the Capital Region. The clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will administer its final shot at 6:30pm Thursday. This location had been shut down back in July of 2021, but was reopened in December as Covid cases were on the increase.

The other area location, Crossgates Mall, will continue to administer vaccines until next Friday (6/24). They'll have both Moderna and Pfizer shots available.

Infection rates have seen a significant decline everywhere across the state. This week's rates are down 20% compared to last week. Vaccines are also now more widely available than in 2021. Pharmacies and doctor's offices will continue to offer vaccines by appointment. Health departments at the county level may also continue to offer shots on a walk-in basis.

Of course, this brings in to question: what will replace the vaccine clinics at either of these malls? Well, there are plans for Crossgates. The current mass vax site is operating in the former two story Lord & Taylor store. The Times Union says that the lower level will become the areas first Primark Store, a fashion retailer that also sells vegan products.

As for Aviation Mall? We're putting our money on Spirit Halloween.

More info on vaccines is available on the New York State Department of Health Website.

