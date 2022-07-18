Warning! New Threat Could Be Killing Your Trees In New York State

Keep an eye on your trees, a new deadly threat could be lurking in their leaves.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting an increases in cases of Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) in New York State. To date, 35 counties have been identified with the disease, 14 being confirmed alone in 2022.

Though there is still much unknown about BLD, researchers are aware of how deadly the disease actually is. Fully mature beech trees can be killed in six to ten years, with saplings in less than three.

Trees impacted by the disease will typically show symptoms in their leaves. Foliage will become darkened striping between the veins.

Leaves more severely impacted will appear banded, crinkled, and have a leathery texture. These symptoms are often closely associated with a nematode, or roundworm, called Litylenchus crentae mccannii.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says the increase in cases across the state is concerning...

Many American beech trees are already heavily impacted by beech bark disease, but Beech Leaf Disease appears to be an even bigger threat.

A sharp decline of beech trees could a have long lasting impact on New York State. It could reshape the landscape of forests across the state and take away an important food source for wildlife.

The DEC is partnering with the Cornell Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, and New York's Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management on the case. They are working to get more information, so that an effective treatment can be developed.

There are no current recommendations on how to manage a tree infected with BLD. The DEC instead encourages you to report it as soon as possible by using iMapInvasives. You can also get more information by visiting the DEC's website.

