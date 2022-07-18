Have you been curious to take a look at the all new Woodhaven Housing in Rome New York? Here's your chance.

Alex Cooley, the licensed realtor/site rep for Woodhaven in Rome, shared photos and more about these new homes in the People Places and Opinions of Rome NY Facebook group.

Alex reports that these are single family homes for sale:

We are currently offering 2 floorplans. Base pricing for the 2 models are $352,000 and $395,000. We will be having open houses every Saturday & Sunday from 12pm-4pm (unless otherwise noted online.) I will be there every weekend to answer any questions anyone may have!

According to the post, the subdivision project will consist of 250 single family homes.

Our model home is “The Woodstock” floorplan. Which is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with a full basement. It’s located at 905 Park Dr, Rome, NY 13440."

Check out photos of the new home options below.

What ever happened to all of the abandoned houses located at Woodhaven Park in Rome New York?

In Rome, from the nineties through 2017 you would have found an entire neighborhood of abandoned homes off of Gansevoort Avenue. These homes were closed off to the public since 1999.

Originally, these homes were beautiful and full of families. Woodhaven Park was the home of many workers stationed at Griffiss Air Force Base. Once the base closed in 1995, the need for base housing ended. Families moved on to other assignments, and the houses lay abandoned.

Around 1999, the homes started to breathe some life into them as temporary housing for Woodstock '99 workers from out of town. After that, the homes remained vacant for many years. They were recently torn down. You can take a virtual tour below.

