23-Hour “Incident” Closes State Rt. 7 in Oneonta

New York State Police are tight-lipped about an incident that closed a road in the Town of Oneonta for 23 hours.

A news release issued by New York State Police Troop C Headquarters in Sidney on Sunday, July 17 only said that State Route 7 has reopened. “No injuries were sustained. New York State Police thank the public for their cooperation and patience over the past 23 hours.” Police had said there was no threat to the public but gave no other information about why they closed the road Near Emmons Hill Road to the Price Chopper parking lot.

The original news release issued by State Police on Saturday, July 16 only reported troopers were on the scene of “an on-going investigation in the Town of Oneonta.” Troopers asked the public to avoid the area of State Route 7 near Emmons Hill Road. The Road was closed up to the supermarket and the statement also said Emmons Hill Road was closed and a detour funneling traffic onto Hillside Drive was in place.

The official update posted by the New York State Police on Sunday promised more details into the ongoing investigation, now over 24 hours old, could be expected sometime Monday, July 18.

CNY News reported the area in question was near the Farmhouse Diner and the road was blocked since about 7 p-m on Saturday, July 16.

Route 7 was closed at the Interstate 88 exit 15.

There was some speculative chatter concerning the police activity on social media but no official information from New York State Police or local authorities concerning the nature of the incident.

We’ll have more information as it is made available.

