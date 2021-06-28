The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Central New York until 8:00 tonight.

Heat indexes could reach up to 95 degrees or more in some locations and the highest heat index values will occur during the afternoon hours.

High temperatures and increased humidity could pose dangers to at-risk populations, including seniors and small children.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to prepare for an extended period of high heat and humidity expected to continue through the middle of the week. Heat index values reaching up to the mid-90s are forecast through Wednesday, while humidity levels are expected to remain high.

"We are expecting another round of high heat and humidity to impact most of the State and continue through the middle of the week," Cuomo said. "I strongly urge all New Yorkers to take action to prevent heat-related illnesses or injury, especially young children, seniors and those with respiratory conditions who are vulnerable to high heat. Check on neighbors, limit outdoor activity, and stay safe."

Here are some tips to beat the heat:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exercise and activity should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Drink plenty of water and non-caffeinated beverages.

Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air-conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating, at least SPF 15 and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minute.

Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

For more information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, click here.