Be Bowled Over By New Healthy Restaurant Option in New Hartford

Be bowled over by a new healthy eating option in New Hartford.

Bowled Co on Commercial Drive, offers fresh, healthy foods with plenty of options including salads, smoothies and açaí bowls with grass-fed sirloin and farm raised chicken. All of the fruits, vegetables are hand cut and prepped every day and everything is made from scratch and freshly refrigerated. The only items that goes into the freezer at Bowled Co are the açaí bases.

"Our famous açaí bowls include original bases and unlimited toppings so you can eat the way you want too," the company says on their website.

BOWLED all began with a vision. And soon after that vision became reality. The first of its kind to introduce all-in-one healthy eating under one roof. Day in and day out, Bowled strives to provide a relaxing and inviting atmosphere accompanied by the freshest tasting menu items on the market.​

Samantha WolliFord is a happy customer who will be returning. "Being able to choose unlimited toppings on your açaí bowls is honestly such a treat," she shared. "And compared to other local shops, you can't beat the price."

Bowled Co, the first in Central New York, is located at 4452 Commercial Drive. There are several restaurants in the Hudson Valley region - Schenectady, Scotia, Ballston Spa and Troy with plans to open locations in Latham and Delmar, New York in the near future.

Learn more, check out the menu and place an order online at Bowledco.com.