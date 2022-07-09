International Staycation: Relaxing Bali Oasis in Ulster County, NY

An Airbnb listing in Rosendale, NY is inviting local residents to take a vacation to Bali without even having to leave the Hudson Valley.

Bali Comes to the Hudson Valley, NY

"Balihouse" is a four-house compound on 7.5 acres of beautiful property, complete with a hot tub, hammocks, and your own private spring-fed pond. The hosts claim that the surrounding nature and remote location will "set you up in the peaceful state of mind" and that you'll "sleep better here than anywhere else." Now there is some fine print (we'll get to that in a moment), but here's what you can expect when you travel to "Bali".

Traditional Bali Building Techniques in Rosendale, NY

The star of the show, other than the beautiful pond (swimming is encouraged), is the unique way Balihouse was built. Mirroring traditional Bali style, the living spaces are described as "pods" that are all connected with enclosed (but unheated/cooled) walkways. It gives the property a community feel while still giving guests their own added privacy. And back to that pond...

Private Pond in Ulster County, NY

The spring-fed pond is reportedly as refreshing as it is beautiful. Guests are encouraged to go for a swim, but for non-swimmers, there is a sprawling deck overlooking the picturesque pond, where you can take in the views from lounge chairs, hammocks, or even a hot tub. Now back to the fine print...

The Fine Print to Rent

Balihouse is not cheap, with an average night costing you over $700. You also can't just pop in for a quick summer weekend. Through September 7th, there is a 5-night minimum for your stay, so after taking Airbnb fees into consideration, your staycation will cost you upwards of $4,500. In fall and winter months, however, the minimum stay drops to just two days.

The good news is that if you book with a few other couples (private pods, remember?) the price will obviously drop dramatically. Check out the beautiful interior of Balihouse, including a freestanding soaker tub with its own fireplace below, and keep scrolling to check out the fantastic "Rubber House" for rent that was once owned by Hollywood royalty.

