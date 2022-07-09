Teacher in Upstate Arrested After Allegations of Sexual Abuse from 4 Kids

A longtime teacher in Saratoga County was arrested on Wednesday, and the allegations lobbied against him by as many as four minors are being called "terribly disturbing" by the school's superintendent.

It's being reported by Newschannel 13 that on Wednesday, a longtime teacher in the Ballston Spa Central School District was charged with sexual abuse against four kids.

An order of protection will prevent him from having any contact with the alleged victims.

The man arrested was Crim Trerise, 56, of Middle Grove and he's currently sitting in Saratoga County jail after the alleged incidents between 2015 and 2017.

According to the report from the news station, three of the kids were younger than 13, and one was younger than 14.

Officials have yet to confirm that Trerise is an employee of the school, but according to News Channel 13, a man with that exact name works in the math department at Ballston Spa High School and is listed in their directory.

On Wednesday, Ken Slentz, superintendent of BSCSD issued this statement on the school's website and shared it on the school's Facebook page.

Dear Ballston Spa Parents, Caregivers, and Community Members:

The District has been made aware of allegations of improper behavior against one of our longtime staff members; allegations that if true, are terribly disturbing to all of us. The Saratoga County Sheriff‘s Office is investigating this issue and at this time we have not been informed that any of the allegations involve students from our district or that any of the alleged behaviors occurred in our schools. Because this is an ongoing investigation, I am not at liberty to provide more specific information at this time and ask that you please contact the Saratoga County Sheriff‘s Office if you have questions or concerns.

