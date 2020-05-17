Police departments across central New York have continued to strictly enforce laws against dirt bikes and ATVs during the pandemic, keeping them off city streets and preventing dangerous situations.

Last week, officers in Utica arrested 29-year-old Jerry Montijo-Soler after he refused to stop for police while riding an ATV on city streets. According to the Utica Police Department's Facebook page, officers impounded Montijo-Soler's ATV and arrested him for fleeing from police. In total, police issued him 76 traffic tickets. Yes, you read that right. 76!

Syracuse Police have also been strictly enforcing illegal ATV and dirt bike use as well, and have had a few run-ins with lawbreakers themselves. Just this month, the department has posted about incidents on its Facebook page, explaining the issue with riding these vehicles on city streets.

"Dirt bikes driven on the city streets is becoming a huge issue in the city of Syracuse," the department wrote on its page. "Driving recklessly on the streets, sidewalks and through the cuts in the city puts pedestrians and children in danger."

Syracuse Police Department

The Syracuse Police Department shared pictures of some of the impounded vehicles from recent cases, some of which led to tickets, towings and even a drug charge.

Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse Police Department

Even though it's been hard to keep busy during quarantine, breaking the law and going on a illegal joyride is not worth the consequences. The Utica Police Department reminds us that all terrain vehicles, from mini-bikes to dirt bikes to ATVs are strictly prohibited from operating on public New York highways or within New York city parks.