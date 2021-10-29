New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced she's running for governor.

The AG has gotten a lot of attention for investigating former President Donald Trump and for launching an inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations that took down Governor Andrew Cuomo.

James is the first woman elected as New York's Attorney General the first African-American to serve in the role.

She would be the nation's first Black female governor if she makes it through the Democratic Primary against current Governor Kathy Hochul.

James served as a member of the New York City Council from 2004 to 2013. She represented the 35th District, which includes parts of Brooklyn.

James chaired the Economic Development and Sanitation Committees, and served on several other committees. She was later the New York City Public Advocate from 2013 to 2018.

Democrat New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has filed paperwork with the state to run for New York governor.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio,is also considered a potential challengers to Hochul in a Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Hochul has been endorsed by the Democratic Party chairs of Onondaga, Albany and Monroe Counties.

