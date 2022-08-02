Keep An Eye Out For These Invasive Beetles Swimming In Your Pool

If you see these little guys swimming around your pool, you should let the DEC know as soon as possible.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking for your help in fighting back against the Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB). This little bug is an invasive species that can cause major damage to our ecosystem if not controlled properly.

The biggest target for ALB's is typically Maple or any other broad-leaf tree. Not only will they attack, nest, and feed off of the trees... but they will eventually kill the tree as well.

If you have a pool, you could help the DEC in finding the ALB's before they spread fast or infest your neighborhood. Check for beetles in your pool filter or along the edges of the pool. This is commonly where they will end up if they have fallen into the water.

Once found, take a picture of the beetle and send it along to the DEC. You can do so by emailing them to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov

Don't have a pool? Here are other signs that your home or neighborhood should keep an eye out for...

Yellow drooping leaves. Sawdust around the base of the tree. Round, pencil sized holes on the trunks and branches.

You can always get more information on the Asian Longhorned Beetle by visiting the Department of Environmental Conservations website

