For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome.

Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and stepping into a new school year. That's why this year they want to help you ease into it with all sorts of family fun.

Let Fort Rickey help ease them into it by bringing the kids out for an event that is sure to cheer them up! Painting, Crafts, a Scavenger hunt with Prizes, and Story Time by the Fire!

This End of Summer bash is an evening event happening on Saturday August 27th from 6PM - 9PM. Fort Rickey reminds you to bring bug spray and flashlights. The event is weather permitting

The cost to get in for the event is the regular admission price. Also, the concession stand will be open throughout the event.

Fall Fun Days Begin September 24th

Don't forget that the Fall Fun Days with Fort Rickey begins September 24th. The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10AM - 4PM through October 30th. Fall Fun Days at Fort Rickey features tractor pull rides, pumpkin painting and rafts, a corn maze, as well as animal presentations and access to the Wild Creature’s Playland with Pillow bounce.

The price of admission is $10.25 for adults, $8.25 for children 2 through 15 years old. The tractor pull rides are $2.50 a ticket, and pumpkins are $4.00 each. Fort Rickey reminds you that all activities are weather permitting. You can read more online here.

