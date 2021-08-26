Artspace Project In Utica One Step Closer To Reality

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says Artspace is proposing the construction of a living-working space for local artists to be located on Park Avenue.

Artspace is the leading non-profit developer of artist housing arts centers and arts-friendly businesses in the country.

Palmieri says the proposed development will consist of about 40 residential units.

The City’s Urban Renewal Agency has approved an option agreement for two city properties at 1018 and 1022 Park Avenue which are necessary for the project.

The final sales of the properties must be approved by the Common Council.

The total cost of the project is $13 million.

The project has secured $650,000 through the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

The mayor says a market study was conducted in 2017, and the findings showed a need for this type of housing in Utica.

“This is a great announcement as Artspace is a reputable developer of live/work space, and this project provides unique housing options for aspiring local artists. I thank the Artspace team, and all project partners, for investing in our community as this development will be an asset to the neighborhood.” said Palmieri.



Stanley Theatre Board Vice President John Jadhon issued the following statement regarding the Artspace proposal:

“The Stanley congratulates the City of Utica, Mayor Palmieri and all their partners on yet another new development and this time it’s on our block! This Artspace project holds great promise for Utica’s arts community. With the time and creativity that Mayor Palmieri and all involved have put into the thoughtful design of the Artspace project, it will add growth, preserve parking and open spaces, and benefit all of downtown. The Stanley is excited to welcome the Artspace project to its new home."

The Artspace project was originally to be built next to the Stanley.

