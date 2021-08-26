Annoying Mosquitos Carrying A Very Deadly Virus Have Been Found In Cicero
Mosquitos already are annoying and leave you itching. If you thought that was bad, now mosquitos found in Cicero have an extremely deadly virus.
It seems like it would be safe to assume you have heard of the West Nile Virus. That just so happens to be the deadly virus mosquitos found in Cicero are carrying. West Nile Virus can be very deadly for humans and was first spotted in the United States in the late 1990s.
According to CNYCentral, a pool of mosquitos was found and West Nile Virus was detected. At this moment, it doesn't appear that there have been any transmissions to humans. That doesn't mean it can't happen though, so you're better off being safe. According to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), here is how you prevent getting the disease from a mosquito bite.
- Wear insect repellent
- Wear long-sleeved tops and long pants.
- Tuck pants your into socks
- Keep screens closed on windows
- Install a bug zapper
- Remove any items that hold water from your backyard
Mosquitos are extremely attracted to water, and it would be wise to take care of that last item on the list. Especially since we just had a few weeks of heavy rainfall across Central New York. The CDC does say that 80 percent of people infected do not actually display any symptoms. But, If you do worry about contracting the virus, these are the symptoms the other 20 percent of humans display.
- high fever
- headache
- neck stiffness
- stupor
- disorientation
- coma
- tremors
- convulsions
- muscle weakness
- vision loss
- numbness
- paralysis