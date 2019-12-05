Are Christmas Bonuses Still A Thing?

Are Christmas Bonuses something that the average person sees? I'm not talking about a subscription to the "Jelly Of The Month Club."

According to a new study, 7 out of 10 companies will give out Christmas or year-end bonuses to workers this year.

I oftentimes received a gift from my employer, but if a bonus was involved it was usually performance-related.

The study also found the top four ways people plan on using their bonus: Putting it into savings . . . using it for a vacation next year . . . using it for holiday shopping . . . and paying off debt.

(PR Newswire)