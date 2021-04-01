More and more people are returning to work at their work location. Today is April Fools' Day and you want to welcome your workmates back and remind them about the "great" sense of humor you have.

Remember that you have to work with them after today is over, so proceed with caution. On the other hand, if you have a co-worker that you don't want to speak to you ever again, these would be some awesome things to try today at work.

April Fools' Pranks To Try At Work

Grab some Oreo cookies and replace the filling with toothpaste, bring them in and leave them on the table as a snack. If you really want to fool them, get a box of gluten-free Oreo cookies and replace the middle with toothpaste. Let your co-workers know about the new cookies and see if they notice the difference.

I saw a box of gluten-free Oreos on our conference table and now I'm afraid to try them. and that makes me sad. Don't forget what you did when you take your cookies home, although I prefer to think of it as enjoying one of my favorite cookies while my breath stays minty fresh.

More April Fools' Prank At Work

Tell your coworkers they’re on mute when they’re not.

.Post a sign on the office copy machine that says: "This copier is now voice-activated." To really sell it, let everyone know that it's part of a new pandemic protocol, and the copier is now touch-free.

If you are looking for more pranks to try at the office, go here. Your co-workers will remember why they didn't really miss you while everyone was working remotely.

Happy April Fools' Day and remember that you're on your own.

