FACT CHECK: No, Liquor Stores Are NOT Closing in Central New York

Despite rumors circulating on social media, liquor stores are not closing down amid the coronavirus crisis.

It must be someone's idea of an April Fool's joke - but there's rumor being shared on Facebook that liquor stores are closing down during the current shutdown we're experiencing.

That's not true. Liquor stores are classified as an "essential business" in New York - and therefore will remain open.

That's good news, because the sales of alcohol have skyrocketed since this whole quarantine - up 55% over the previous year.