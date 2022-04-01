No Joke! More F@#$ing Snow Will Fall in Central New York

No joke! More freaking snow and cold temperatures are coming to Central New York on April Fools Day.

Screw you Old Man Winter. Your season is over and honestly, we're sick of seeing you. Especially a few weeks into what is supposed to be spring. It's time to let Mother Nature shine.

Snow & Cold

Another round of unseasonably cold air and snow showers will move across the region as we change the calendar from March to April.

Thankfully it won't be as frigid as it was on Monday, March 28 when we barely hit double digits. "The air from early this week originated from the Arctic, while the air coming in from Friday to Saturday will originate from southern Canada and the Pacific Ocean and will not be as cold, nor as harsh as a result," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

CNY Weather

In Central New York the temperatures will be almost 10 degrees below normal and wet snow is expected, especially in the higher elevations. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Gusty rain showers this afternoon gradually change over to snow into the evening. Reduced visibility is possible, and quick light snow accumulations mainly in the higher terrain may lead to slick road conditions.

Extended Forecast

April Fools Day: A slight chance of rain showers before 7 am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 11 am, then rain showers likely after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Wind gusts could reach 30 MPH. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Wing gusts as high as 31 MPH. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Snow showers likely before 10 am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10 am and 11 am, then rain showers likely after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10 pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Warm Up Next Week

Once we get through the chilly and wet weekend, things will start to warm up for the first full week of April with temperatures reaching the mid-50s.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday: Showers. High near 53.