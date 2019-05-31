Apple Will Reportedly Phase Out iTunes

iTunes has been the way Apple users listen to music, watch TV and movies and enjoy podcasts since its introduction in January 2001. Now the tech giant is apparently phasing out the program in favor of a new generation of apps.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is “launching a trio of new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts – to replace iTunes.” An official announcement from Apple is expected at the Worldwide Developers Conference, taking place on Monday in San Jose, Calif.

The transition to specialized apps mirrors the company’s decisions with other devices. iPads and iPhones already utilize separate music, TV and podcast apps, with Macs and Macbooks representing the final habitation of the traditional iTunes program. The new music app is expected to offer similar functions to iTunes, albeit with a sleeker interface than its predecessor.

Though some may welcome the transition from iTunes as long overdue, the fact remains that the software was a game changer at the time. The early '00s music landscape was embroiled in an identity crisis, as traditional record labels battled with illegal file sharing platforms while desperately trying to develop a way to monetize digital music. iTunes presented the first real solution to the issue, creating a massive digital record store where users could legally obtain the music they desired for an affordable price, with labels and artists still reaping the benefits of this new source of revenue.

Streaming has since taken over as the defacto choice for listening, but many still enjoy owning their music as opposed to renting. In the same way that consumers adapted new buying habits upon iTunes' introduction, it seems users will again be asked to evolve in how they listen to music.



