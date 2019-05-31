Central New York Parks Looking For Lifeguards

You could get paid to spend the summer at your favorite beach or pool. New York's Park and Recreation Department is looking for lifeguards. Here are the facilities in Central New York looking for help and how to apply.

Beaches and Pools throughout the state are hiring lifeguards, these are the ones in CNY.

Bowman Lake Beach Rt. 220 west of Oxford

Chenango Valley Beach Rt. 369 north of Binghamton

Delta Lake Beach Rt. 46 northeast of Rome

Gilbert Lake Beach Rt. 205 & 51 northwest of Oneonta

Glimmerglass Beach County Highway 31, north of Cooperstown

Green Lakes Beach 290 & 5 east of Syracuse

Oquaga Creek Beach Rt. 206 south of Sidney

Sandy Island Beach Beach Cty. Rt. 15 North of Pulaski

Selkirk Shores Beach Rt. 3 West of Pulaski

Verona Beach Beach Rt. 13 north of Canastota

You'll find a list of all beaches and pools in New York hiring lifeguards at the Parks Department's website . The minimum age requirement is 16, although preference is given to anyone 18 or older. You also need to have an American Red Cross certificate in Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED with Waterfront Skills Module.

Applications and all requirements can be found on the lifeguarding page with the NY Park's website. For more information on Central New York openings, call Bonnie Ward

at (315) 492-1756.