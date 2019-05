If you want to run the Boilermaker Road Race in 2019, time is running out. The Boilermaker has confirmed that less than 300 bibs are left.

The Boilermaker's 15K race caps at 14,500 runners. Officials suggest signing up as soon as possible.

The 42nd running of the Boilermaker Road Race will take place on Sunday, July 14th, 2019. You can register online .