Dollar Tree Stores to Start Selling Alcoholic Beverages in CNY

Soon, you could be adding a six-pack to your Dollar Tree shopping list.

Dollar Tree stores, which includes several locations in Central New York, have announced they plan to start selling alcoholic beverages in approximately 1000 stores, and will expand the coolers in 400 stores this year.

All of this is part of a larger plan to change things at Dollar Tree stores, after they acquired Family Dollar in 2015.

As part of the announcement, Dollar Tree says they still plan to close about 390 stores, likely before the end of the summer.

Dollar Tree is also testing selling items that cost more than $1.

What do you think? Would you trust alcohol that you picked up at the Dollar Tree? Or are you willing to try cheap beer?