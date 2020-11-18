The possibilities are endless with this secluded property. We love the fact that you can grow your own food and utilize solar energy for your heat in the winter.

Get out of the rat race and decompress on a peaceful, income-earning fruit farm in Dolgeville. Part of the character of this 3 bedroom, 2 story bungalow are the walls. Yes, the wood used for the walls of this home was cultivated from the trees on the 25-acre property.

The house comes fully furnished and includes all the appliances, a security system, a beautiful skylight, and stained glass, a water softener, a generator, a wood stove, and there's even a Vineyard.

One Realty Partners says this fabulous find is a fully functioning fruit farm with multiple gardens.

"Currently growing blueberries, apples, plums, nectarines, pears, peaches & plumcots. The wood used for the walls was all from trees on the property and cultivated by the previous owner. The original owner used this as a one-room cabin and has been upgraded to a fully functioning residence.

There are multiple sheds on the property to store all the equipment needed to maintain the fruit farm. The garage has a large rec room with a pool/foosball table included as well as multiple instruments and a tv projector! The sale includes all furniture, 2 Snowblowers, 2 lawn tractors a 2004 truck with an aluminum plow. This is an existing income-producing property!"

Take a look inside, and don't forget the virtual tour at One Realty Partners. Give One Realty Partners a call at (315) 793-7500 or start browsing listings now at onerealtypartners.com.