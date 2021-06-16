An Open Letter From Utica To One Of Food Networks Most Popular Shows

Who doesn't love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives? When you need something to watch on TV, that show is a safe bet. But what's the beef with Utica?

Let's lay it all on out there. The wildly popular show on the Food Network, Diner's Drive-In's, and Dives has never visited Utica. Or at least, I can't find any evidence they have been here. For that matter too, they never have visited Rome either. That is an absolute crying shame. There are so many restaurants that really deserve the rub that Triple D and Guy Fieri give to restaurants all across the United States.

Sure, they have so many cities and places to visit. I get that. But we have Chicken Riggies. We also have Utica Greens. Oh, we also have upside-down pizza! All of these would make for an absolutely incredible episode of the show. The other reason these dishes could really light it up on the Food Network is flat out because they are so unique.

Here is a little more of an angry portion of this open letter. They have been to Syracuse numerous times. Cooperstown a few times. Oneonta, Schenectady, Saratoga, and quite a few more surrounding cities. Not taking anything away from any of those restaurants, but please come to Utica. The food here really is great!

Here is where you can actually chime in. Name up a few restaurants in Utica or the very nearby surrounding area that deserves to be on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

