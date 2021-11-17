10 Amazing New York State Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Diners DriveIn many New Yorker's minds, this state has the best food in the entire country. There's a big reason to believe that, since both New York City and Buffalo are on opposite ends of the state; two of the best food cities in America.

We take extra special pride when local restaurants are featured in front of a national audience, and there's no greater honor for a local restaurant than to be on The Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

The show is hosted by chef and TV personality, Guy Fieri, and has been one of the most popular shows on cable television since it started roughly 15 years ago.

Get our free mobile app

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has made quite a few trips to New York to visit local restaurants and the best part about the show is that they look for off-the-beaten path places. Not the stuff tourists go to, but ones local hit up. Décor is secondary and the food is primary for those who visit these spots.

What are some of the best restaurants who have been on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives? These are some of the most unique and amazing local restaurants in New York State, that have been featured on the show.

10 Amazing New York State Restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives These are some of the best New York State restaurants ever featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri.

20 WNY Restaurants That Should Be Way More Famous These Western New York restaurants should be way more famous around Buffalo.

$45 Million New York Mansion Looks Like Tony Stark's Place Explore this unbelievable $45 million mansion in New York State that looks like Tony Stark's home.