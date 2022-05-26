Forget the Buggy! Amish Seen Riding in Horse & Boat in Upstate New York

Here's something you don't see every day. An Amish horse and boat?

Forget the buggy! A group of Amish men were seen riding down an Upstate New York road in a boat, being pulled by a horse. I guess when it's fishing season there's not much that can keep anglers from heading to their favorite watering hole.

Amish Living

The Amish are known for their simple way of living. They value rural life, manual labor, humility, and Gelassenheit (submission to God's will). While most of the Amish are in Pennsylvania - nearly 85,000. Over 20,000 Amish people call New York home.

This isn't the first time the Amish have been seen heading to the local watering hole. At least this group HAD a buggy, and a boat.

Credit - Jim Cook Credit - Jim Cook loading...

Amish Donuts

Despite their easy way of life, the Amish still know how to have a good time. A horse and buggy doing donuts in the snow went viral, more than once in Upstate New York.

Mike Brucker shared a video of a horse running in circles, pulling an Amish buggy in the North Country on January 12. It's had more than 182K views and over 8K shares in less than two weeks.

2020 Video

But this it's actually not new. Hunter Kampnich posted the video in January 2020. It happened at 7 bridges in Northern New York. Almost 3 million people have watched his original video of the horse 'ripping donuts.' "I can’t believe how viral it went," said Kampnich.

Amish Skiing

The Amish like to have fun in the winter monthstoo. A few years ago Katy Jay of Lowville came across an Amish skier on Route 26 as she was heading to Rome. Her video quickly went viral. Since Jay posted the video on her Facebook page in 2017, it been viewed over 1 million times.

7 Weird Things Seen In Central New York

Unique Ways to Move ATVs & Snowmobiles in Upstate New York When you want to hit the trails and you don't have a truck, Upstate New Yorkers know how to improvise.