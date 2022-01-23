Believe It or Not! Pizza Is Not America’s Favorite Leftover

Most people start their day with some kind of breakfast but when you’re like me and get up at 3:15 in the morning, extra sleep beats out breakfast. That being said, I start to feel hungry around 9 a.m. or so. It may sound weird but my 9 o'clock is your noon.

So when the hunger pangs begin, I'm not thinking about omelettes or cold cereal but my mind goes to leftovers. If you like to eat leftovers, then you are not alone. So what kind of leftovers do you like to eat?

I thought the number 1 food that we would like to eat for a second time would be pizza but SURPRISE, it wasn't. That's surprising but the bigger shock to me is what came in #1.

#1 Leftover In America

According to swns digital, our numero uno favorite leftover to eat is...Soups and stews. Okay, how can I get in on this survey, so that the truth can be told? I like soups but I don't think that it would have been in my top five.

Pizza came in second but as a radio DJ, I need something I can shove into my mouth fast. So pizza would probably be my first pick. After pizza, people like to eat meat, pasta, and rice. How can I take this seriously if Chinese food isn't in the top 5?

What was really low on the list? Eggs, fish, salad (well, yeah because it gets mushy), and avocados.

