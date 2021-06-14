More and more places we go, the concept of flights is growing ever so popular. It originated with beer as beer lovers wanted a way to sample numerous kinds of beers at once. It then moved on to other cocktails, and now it's moving along to foods as well.

We discovered an ice cream shop in Canastota that has ice cream flights and thought that was great. Well, here's another great one offering multiple kinds of flights, but one that is definitely different.

Rocky's On The Lake in Cold Brook opened for business during the pandemic. Located right on Hinkley Lake, Rocky's has a pretty diverse menu for even the pickiest eaters. They have beer flights, mimosa flights, and even soup flights.

Beer flights, pretty common. Mimosa flights, decently common. Soup flights....what?

If you love soup but you always have a hard time deciding what kind to get, this soup flight is perfect for you.

If you order a soup flight from Rocky's, they give you a choice of soups. You have to choose three (which is incredibly hard to do.) As we dined, we ended up choosing their mushroom stew, their clam chowder and tomato bisque. The chowder and bisque were soups of the day, so they aren't always on the menu. The mushroom stew, along with their chicken soup, are among choices that are always on the menu. Their soups of the day are always different.

Rocky's On The Lake is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but open the remainder of the week. You can find them at 438 Mac Arthur Road in Cold Brook.

