Amber Alert Issued for 9-Year-Old New York Boy in Imminent Danger

Photo Credit - NYSP

An Amber Alert has been issued by the New York State Police for a 9-year-old boy believed to be in imminent danger.

The New York State Police is investigating a child abduction that occurred at Tallow Wood Dr , in Clifton Park, NY at about 1:00 AM on May 8th.

The child is 9-year-old Gustavo Oliveira, who is a Hispanic male. He has short, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

The suspect is Nivaldo P. Oliveira, a Hispanic male, who is 41 years old with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 0 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

The suspect was last seen traveling on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park.

Police believe the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death. Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police Clifton Park at (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.