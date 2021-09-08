Truck Driver Ignores Warning Signs, Gets Rig Stuck Under New York Bridge

Warning signs aren't just a suggestion. One truck driver ignored a sign and got his big rig stuck under a bridge. And it happened just before rush hour traffic in Clifton Park, New York.

How does this keep happening? Tractor trailers seem to get stuck under bridges all the time. Do the drivers not know how big their rig is? Do they not see the signs?

The latest accident closed Carlton Road in Clifton Park during rush hour, causing headaches for drivers trying to get home from work.

The driver tried to go under the bridge and made it halfway before getting stuck. "We put up warning signs for a reason," said Town of Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull.

Trucks getting stuck under bridges seem to be more common than you think. It happens quite frequently on the Onondaga Lake Parkway, despite the low bridge warning sign.

Walmart may have clearance prices but their trucks don't have bridge clearance. A truck driver got his big rig stuck under a bridge in Schenectady, New York.

Rob Nedell drove up on the crash and said the truck was empty at the time. Luckily no one was injured but the driver's ego may have taken a hit.

Former Governor, Andrew Cuomo wanted to increase the consequences for commercial drivers who ignored signs and ended up getting stuck back in 2020. The fine for a first offense would be $5,000 and a second offense would cost $7,500.

"Bridge strikes create unacceptable and costly traffic problems with real economic consequences and is a public safety hazard that put the lives of motorists and passengers alike at risk," Cuomo said.

The proposal didn't get very far and now that Cuomo is out of office, who knows what will happen.

