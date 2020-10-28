[UPDATE] Amber Alert For Two Teens And A Baby Cancelled

UPDATED 3:49 p.m.- The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is cancelling the Amber Alert. The child was recovered safely.

If you were anywhere near your phone Wednesday afternoon you were made aware of an AMBER Alert issued for the State of New York.

Officials with the Orleans County Sheriff's Office activated the alert as they are investigating the abduction of a child that occurred at 4287 Manning Road in Holley, NY. Authorities say the abduction happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says 2-month-old Natalie Huntington is white with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches and was last seen in a car seat with a pink cover.

Officials say the two suspects are described as 16-year-old Kevin Huntington Jr. and 15-year-old Alyssa Bel. Huntington is a white with blonde/orange hair and blue eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs about 150 pounds. Bel is white with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5'1" tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

According to the AMBER Alert, law enforcement officials believe the child was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe the child is in serious danger of imminent harm or death.

Anyone who may have any idea about the teens whereabouts is asked to contact the easiest law enforcement department. Holley, NY is located in the Western New York region.