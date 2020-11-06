Amber Alert Cancelled For 2 Binghamton Area Girls- Found Safe

An amber alert for two Binghamton area girls has been cancelled by The New York State Police Special Victims Unit. The alert was for Autumn Collis, and Evelyn Collis.

Pennsylvania State Police, and New York State Police report that the alert has been canceled and Autumn and Evelyn have been located safely.

According to My Twin Tiers, Pennsylvania State Police issued the Amber Alert for Autumn and Evelyn Collis at 5:30PM on Thursday, November 5th out of Binghamton after they were reported abducted. Binghamton City Police cancelled the alert just before 1:30AM on Friday, November 6th.

Police issued the alert when the children were taken from the City of Binghamton under circumstances that lead them to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

How Do Amber Alerts Work In New York?

For an Amber Alert to be activated in New York State, a local law enforcement agency contacts the New York State Police Special Victims Unit to provide details on their case. The NYSP SVU will review the case to make sure it meets the activation criteria. When an Amber Alert is activated, the Special Victims Unit takes the following action:

- Notify all broadcasters in the activation area(s) by fax and/or e-mail

- Notify State partners to help disseminate the information. New York State transportation authorities display details on highway message signs.

- The New York State Lottery adds details on in-store ticket terminals.

- The New York State Thruway Authority displays details at service areas.

- The Department of Motor Vehicles displays details on office message boards.

- Notify the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) Missing Persons Clearinghouse, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), FBI offices in New York State and the New York State Intelligence Center.

- Request interstate activation in neighboring states and/or Canadian Provinces if warranted. If an activation area is adjacent to a border, the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Canadian Customs are also notified.

- Add alert details on the AMBER Alert website.

- Create and distribute posters to all agencies in the activation area if photographs and/or digital images are available.

- Send updated messages to activation area or expand activation area if needed.

- Send a cancellation message when deemed appropriate.

You can read more online, on the New York State website.