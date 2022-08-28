Ozzy Osbourne Leaving US Because He’s ‘Fed Up’ With Gun Violence

Ozzy Osbourne has explained his reason for moving back to the U.K. after living in America for more than 25 years.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous [in the U.S.A.],” Osbourne declared during an interview with The Guardian. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.”

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” the Black Sabbath frontman continued, alluding to a Los Angeles cemetery where several celebrities have been buried. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go.”

Ozzy’s wife, Sharon, also clarified that the move had nothing to do with the rocker’s declining health. “I knew people would think that. It’s not [related]," she insisted. "It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

The Osbourne’s originally announced their intention to move back to the U.K. in March. At that time the couple pointed to Los Angeles’ high tax rate as their reason.

"We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much,” Ozzy said. “I am sad because I really really like staying and living there."

The family’s mansion, located in LA’s exclusive Hancock Park neighborhood, is currently on the market for an asking price of $18 million.

Meanwhile, Ozzy is prepping for the release of his upcoming album, Patient Number 9, due out Sept. 9.