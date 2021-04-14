Amazon Donates $1.75 Million To Syracuse STEAM School

This is some really cool tech news out of Syracuse. Amazon has donated $1.75 million to the developing STEAM school to support education in the field of robotics and other technology.

For those that don't remember what the term STEAM stands for, it stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The school the money was donated to will occupy the former Central Tech High School space. The STEAM school project, which is currently being called STEAM at Syracuse Central, is a joint effort from the City of Syracuse, the Syracuse City School District, Onondaga County, and the State of New York.

Amazon is furthering its commitment to STEM education by investing in the community of Onondaga County and giving students tools to build and learn. Amazon’s donation will fund robotics and computer science initiatives at the new school.

"This is an exciting day for our community and for the progress on the new STEAM school,” said County Executive Ryan McMahon said. “Last May we welcomed Amazon to Onondaga County with their state-of-the-art robotics fulfillment center. Now they are furthering their commitment and investment in our community and children with this donation to our STEAM school. Preparing our kids for the jobs of tomorrow is a priority for all of us and a belief that Amazon also shares. This donation will go a long way towards making that a reality."

Syracuse City School District will operate the school, but it will be open to students from any school district in Onondaga County. The school will graduate approximately 250 students a year who are on a career path to fill technology-related jobs in central New York.

Syracuse City School District Superintendent Jaime Alicea also expressed support for the project to CNY Central:

"Amazon's donations will help fund robotics and computer science initiatives at the STEAM school," Alicea said.

Employees will also have access to Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays up to 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.