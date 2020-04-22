Two central New York grocery stores are asking customers to wear a face mask when shopping.

Wegmans is strongly encouraging shoppers to wear a face covering in their stores, but it's not mandated. "Short of refusing entrance to our stores, we are doing everything we can to educate our customers and stress the importance of voluntary compliance to keep themselves and everyone around them safe," Wegmans announced.

Top's Friendly Market is doing the same. "In accordance with state Executive Orders, it is now required for customers to wear face coverings when in a public place and unable to maintain social distance," Top's Friendly Market President, John Persons said in a statement. "Thank you for your anticipated cooperation in adhering to this Executive Order and while shopping in our Tops stores."

Walmart, Target and other large retail chains are also asking customers to be safe and wear a face mask while shopping, all while practicing social distancing in the stores.