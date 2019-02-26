Aerosmith to Bring ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Vegas Show to the East Coast

Aerosmith fans in the Northeast who are unable to get to Las Vegas for their Deuces Are Wild residency are in luck. Following the conclusion of the first batch of Vegas dates, the band will play nine shows in three other casinos.

They'll spend August playing three nights in Oxon Hill, Md., two in Atlantic City, N.J., and four in Springfield, Mass. Pre-sale for members of their Aero Force One fan club began today, with another pre-sale for Citi cardmembers starting at 10AM Eastern on Wednesday and a third for Mlife, Live Nation, Ticketmaster/Paciolan, SiriusXM members at 10AM on Thursday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10AM on Friday. A complete list of dates, venues and cities is below. You can get additional information, including details on VIP packages, at their website .

Aerosmith was already set to play 18 shows on the Deuces Are Wild tour at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas between April 6 and July 9, and another 17 between Sept. 21 and Dec. 4. In addition to new visuals, the production is expected to contain soundscapes by Giles Martin, who created the remixes and mash-ups of the Beatles ' catalog used in Love by Cirque du Soleil at the Mirage.

Aerosmith, 'Deuces Are Wild' East Coast Dates

Aug. 8 – MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

Aug. 10 – MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

Aug. 13 – MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD

Aug. 16 – The Borgata, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug. 18 – The Borgata, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug. 21 – MGM Springfield, Springfield, MA

Aug. 24 – MGM Springfield, Springfield, MA

Aug. 26 – MGM Springfield, Springfield, MA

Aug. 29 – MGM Springfield, Springfield, MA

Ranking Every Aerosmith Album