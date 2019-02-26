If you think your pet is ready to for their big break, Cadbury is ready to help make it happen.

Easter is right around the corner, which means the Cadbury eggs and chocolate bunnies need to find the perfect spokespet to help sell them. That pet could be yours. Cadbury is looking for a new pet to be the face of the company, and is holding tryouts from February 20 until March 6.

In order to enter, all you need to do is submit a picture of your pet wearing bunny ears to the Cadbury website - and they have to be real bunny ears - so no Snapchat filters.

One semi-finalist pet will then be chosen and featured in the 2019 Easter commercial. The winning pet, of course, must be able to perform for the camera while wearing the ears when it comes time to film. The winning pet/pet parent will also receive $5,000, and Cadbury will be donating $10,000 to the ASPCA.

DO you think your pet has what it takes?

[h/t simplemost.com]