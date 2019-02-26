Winter Weather Advisory Issued For CNY

Mother Nature isn't done bringing snow to Central New York. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for CNY .

This advisory goes into affect Wednesday 7AM - 3AM Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected.

WHERE ...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties.

WHEN ...Light snow will begin this morning. Heavier snow with snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour may develop across the Finger Lakes into Steuben County during the evening commute. This band shifts into the western Mohawk Valley later in the evening. The snow tapers off tonight.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Also remember, A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.