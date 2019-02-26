Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx on Touring: ‘There Will Be No One-Offs’

The members of Motley Crue have just released new music for their film The Dirt , but what does that mean for the future of the band? Fans will remember the group publicly signing a legal document for "The Final Tour" and they played their last show at the end of 2015.

While new music has been conceived by the band, bassist Nikki Sixx says the group intends to stick to their touring agreement, even if there might be some regret. “Sometimes I look out at my friends, like the guys in Aerosmith and Metallica, and I’m like, ‘God damn it, did we retire too soon?'” Sixx tells Rolling Stone . “But there will be no one-offs in our future. Maybe we’ll just get together and jam in Mick Mars’ front room.”

While touring is not on the table, the bassist and his longtime drumming cohort Tommy Lee reveal that the band's ties have strengthened since "The Final Tour," chalking up the initially reported public divide to end of tour burnout.

“Everything’s cool now,” Lee tells Rolling Stone. “That tour was almost two years straight, and by the end of it, I don’t think anybody wanted to fucking see anybody maybe ever again. It was like a marriage that just got fucking tired. I was the only one there having a big after party with everybody on New Year’s Eve. I was just like, ‘You know what? Fuck you guys.’ After about a year, everybody started to either miss each other or just wonder what happened, and we were in a much different place, so we regrouped and rekindled friendship and the whole thing you do with people you love.”

“Me and Tommy hadn’t really talked or seen each other since the final show, and we went to New Orleans to visit the movie set,” Sixx says. “We’d just needed a breather from each other from over 30 year of being in each other’s faces. It was so nice when me and Tommy started hanging out again.”

As stated, the band dropped a new song this past week, with " The Dirt (Est. 1981) " featuring special guest Machine Gun Kelly arriving ahead of The Dirt film. Among the other new tracks recorded for the film is a cover of Madonna's "Like a Virgin" that features a nod to Metallica in the track. The Dirt film arrives on Netflix March 22 and you can watch the initial trailer here .