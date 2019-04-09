Adirondack Conservation Groups Ask for Ban on ATV’S

1st some down-state lawmakers wanted to ban fishing and hunting tournaments . Now, some Adirondack Conservation groups are encouraging lawmakers to ban all-terrain vehicles. It's just one of several recommendations made by the group in a letter to the governor and state reps.

The letter, as first reported by The Legislative Gazette , asks for more money for the park to acquire land and hire more personnel to monitor visitors. The two biggest legal suggestions are:

Banning recreational ATV use on all state lands

Free state boat inspections before launching craft at each body of water

4 groups are behind the letter, Adirondack Council, Adirondack Mountain Club, Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, and Protect the Adirondacks. Under their proposal, the state would need to hire an additional 20 full-time rangers as well as assistants and stewards.

Read more on the open letter at The Legislative Gazzette.com