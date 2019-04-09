Adirondack Conservation Groups Ask for Ban on ATV’S
1st some down-state lawmakers wanted to ban fishing and hunting tournaments. Now, some Adirondack Conservation groups are encouraging lawmakers to ban all-terrain vehicles. It's just one of several recommendations made by the group in a letter to the governor and state reps.
The letter, as first reported by The Legislative Gazette, asks for more money for the park to acquire land and hire more personnel to monitor visitors. The two biggest legal suggestions are:
- Banning recreational ATV use on all state lands
- Free state boat inspections before launching craft at each body of water
4 groups are behind the letter, Adirondack Council, Adirondack Mountain Club, Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, and Protect the Adirondacks. Under their proposal, the state would need to hire an additional 20 full-time rangers as well as assistants and stewards.
Read more on the open letter at The Legislative Gazzette.com