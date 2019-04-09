Although younger audiences may know The Addams Family best from their two live-action movies from the 1990s, or maybe from syndicated reruns of the classic 1960s sitcom, the creepy and kooky family was originally created by Charles Addams as a series of New Yorker cartoons. And there have been several animated versions through the decades, including a 1970s series and one in the early 1990s that tried to piggyback on the success of the big-screen movies. Now there’s an animated Addams Family movie combining all these different versions into one thing — it’s like we’re going into the Addams-verse or something.

The character models are ... odd, and entirely in a pleasing, Addams Family funny/odd sort of way. The voice actors are great though; Oscar Isaac is Gomez and Charlize Theron is Morticia. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Addams Family opens in theaters on October 11.