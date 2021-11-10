A Syracuse Family Designed A LEGO Replica Of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

The Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form.

Here's the story on the local LEGO set:

Meet Jason Middaugh. Jason and his family live in Marcellus. Jason and his daughter Jane decided to create a “It’s a Wonderful LEGO Life” set to celebrate the movie’s 75th anniversary.

Jason told syracuse.com that he and his daughter started the project just for fun, but then got serious after visiting the It’s A Wonderful Life Museum in Seneca Falls:

“We went and visited the museum and we said we built this (version of the Bailey Brothers loan building) and kind of loaned it to them and the reaction was so great,” Middaugh recalled. “We went back to the drawing board and created the house from the movie and the bridge and all the characters.”"

The design and build took around six months to come together. Now part of the display is at the museum. How did they build it? LEGO has software that can help you build structures, and help you determine what pieces you would need to build it. Jason then used a website called bricklink.com to buy other pieces. This site is where people sell individual LEGO pieces online.

Now you can turn this set into a regular LEGO set for you and your family. How can you make it an official LEGO set? All you need to do is vote on LEGO Ideas. Here's exactly what the set includes:

1) A fully detailed, modular reproduction of the old Granville house where each floor can be removed to relive the magic of the most touching scenes in the film.

2) The famous truss bridge.

3) George's 1919 car.

4) The "You Are Now In Bedford Falls" sign round out the fun in this fully playable package that would also make for the perfect holiday display.

5) Minifigures would include the entire Bailey family (George, Mary, Pete, Tommy, Janie, and Zuzu) as well as Clarence (with his "Adventures of Tom Sawyer" book) and Mr. Potter in his wheelchair.

The first floor of the home comes complete with Christmas tree (and bell), piano, phone, and fireplace in the living room, along with the kitchen, removable newel post cap on the stairs, and George's model bridge. Zuzu's room with flower, the remaining bedrooms, and the "George Lassos The Moon" drawing can all be found on the second floor. There is even a little surprise attic storage area."

Again, to make this set into reality, you need to VOTE here.