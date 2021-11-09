Go See A Glamourous 14-Foot Glass Christmas Tree On Display In Upstate NY

While you're there staring in awe at the beauty of this magical tree, you also could blow some glass ornaments to take home and hang on your own tree.

In fact, that is exactly what the tree on display at the Corning Glass Museum near Elmira is, ornaments. It is built from 2,000 blown glass Christmas ornaments that make the tree a staggering 14 feet tall. Beyond that, the tree is a girthy one too with its 8-foot diameter. The tree is quite awe-inspiring so you'll want to make sure you snap a picture in front of it.

That could easily become a tradition for you and your family during the holiday season, going to see the tree that the Corning Glass Museum has. Another tradition you could begin doing yearly is is actually making your own ornaments. Take your ornament creation skills to the next level with their annual Holiday Open House.

In this open house on December 4th and 5th, there are classes that will help guide you into creating an ornament to last for life made out of beautiful glass. Perhaps you'd like to make something else, they can even walk you through how to make a gorgeous-looking miniature Christmas tree that can be on display in your home for years to come.

Making ornaments is one of the many things you can do at the open house. The big guy himself Santa Claus will even be on hand with Mrs. Claus too. Want to see some examples of ornaments you can be making? Keep scrolling down to see pictures and links to sign up for classes.

Make Your Own Christmas Ornaments At Corning Museum of Glass

